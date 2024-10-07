Dy CM Bhatti flays oppn for creating 'misconceptions' on HYDRA & Musi riverfront project

Making it clear that the encroached lakes are the property of people of Hyderabad, Bhatti Vikramarka asserted that it was their responsibility to protect the assets given by the ancestors.

“Lakes in Hyderabad do not belong to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy or me. They belong to people and they should be safely and carefully handed over to the future generations. This is our government’s agenda,” he said.

He asked the Opposition parties to come forth with views on what and how to go forward to benefit people. Government has no intention to inconvenience any one. Posing a direct question aimed at opposition leaders, he wanted them to spell out openly if they are for the growth and development of Hyderabad as global city.

Bhatti said that at present government is focusing on encroachments into Full Tank Level of lakes and not looking beyond that. He sought to know whether those who are criticising government for its decision to take stern measures against lake encroachments, not aware of Sabarmati river cleanup in Gandhinagar in Gujarat State?

Assuring that the government’s sole agenda is to revive, rejuvenate Musi river , protect the lakes and do good to people, Bhatti said this government would not do any harm or cause loss to any one. The Opposition should behave with responsibility and suggest how to do good to people.