<p>Hyderabad: Congress leader and former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin was sworn in as a minister in Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy’s cabinet on Friday.</p>.<p>In a simple function held at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jishnu Dev Verma administered the oaths to the former Indian skipper in the presence of important leaders, including the CM.</p>.Ahead of Jubilee Hills Bypoll, Azharuddin to join Revanth Cabinet; BJP alleges MCC violation.<p>With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.</p>.<p>The former cricketer’s appointment to the ministry is seen as a crucial step as the Congress party has been fighting tooth and nail in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, where over a lakh Muslim voters could play a decisive role.</p>.<p>The bypoll is necessitated due to the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June this year, following a heart attack. Azharuddin was nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota by the Telangana government in August last week. However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma is yet to clear the appointment.</p>.<p>Azharuddin unsuccessfully contested from the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the 2023 polls. </p>