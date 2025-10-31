Menu
Ex-Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin sworn in as minister in Telangana

With the inclusion of Azharuddin, the total strength of the cabinet rose to 16, with room for two more. As per the Assembly strength, Telangana can have 18 ministers.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 08:57 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 08:57 IST
