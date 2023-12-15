Former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao discharged from hospital

Hyderabad: Former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao who underwent hip replacement surgery was on Friday discharged from the hospital.

A source close to him said Rao would be going to his residence at Nandi Nagar here from the hospital.

The BRS chief on December 8 successfully underwent an operation of left Total Hip Replacement at the private super-specialty hospital here following a fracture due to a fall at his residence.

BRS MLC and Rao’s daughter K Kavitha in a post on 'X' said after a successful surgery, her father was discharged from the hospital today.