From Hyderabad 4.0 to future city Mucherla, CM Revanth lays hands on milestone projects to leave his footprint

Musi riverfront development

As soon as Revanth took over the reins of Telangana, he unveiled his plans for the Musi River Front Development Project. During his trip to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum (WEF), he also visited London to study development that had taken place along the Thames. Revanth wanted to replicate the Thames River front development in Hyderabad along Musi.

While presenting the annual budget recently in the Assembly, deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka said the Musi Riverfront development project is one of the main priorities of his government. The project proposes to revitalize the ecosystem surrounding the Musi River. It aims to improve 110 square kms of urban area. As part of this project, recreation zones, public plazas, children's theme parks, and entertainment zones will be developed. In the budget, around Rs 1500 crore has been allocated for the project. Government officials had already conducted a socioeconomic/enjoyment survey with 33 revenue department teams. “The development of Musi will be done on the lines of the Thames Riverfront Project in London. This project will be a milestone in the history of Hyderabad, and its model will be fit for replication across the country,” said Vikramarka.

Mucherla the fourth & future city

Two days ago, in the state assembly, Revanth Reddy unveiled his plan to build a fourth and future city at Mucherla. While talking about Mucherla, he didn't hide his dream. He told the state assembly that after Hyderabad, Secunderabad, and Cyberabad, Mucherla in Ranga Reddy district will be the fourth future city.

He stated that the fourth city will be the destination for investments, entertainment, sports, academia, and the future of Hyderabad.

“We will establish a wonderful city by constructing a world-class skill development university and sports university, building an international cricket stadium, and developing medical facilities to convert Mucherla into a health hub. It will become a destination for investment, health, education, skill training, international cricket tournaments, employment opportunities, and golf clubs,” said Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad 4.0

He presented his vision for Hyderabad 4.0 at a CREDAI conclave on Thursday evening. “The government is making plans to develop Hyderabad 4.0. Once the Musi Riverfront Development Project is complete, the government will promote Hyderabad as the most attractive destination for investment. The area will also see the development of surface and elevated corridors. Fresh water will flow throughout the entirety of Musi. We will enforce the Master Plan 2050 within one year. The government is open-minded. We have been maintaining ideological differences with some people but no differences regarding the development of Telangana,” he said.

Notably, Hyderabad's development has received a staggering allocation of Rs 10,000 crore in this fiscal year's budget.