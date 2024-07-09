'Ghostbusting' in Telangana: Teacher sleeps in classroom at night to disprove 'haunted classroom' myth

Myths about ghosts in schools is nothing new, with students actively coming up with 'conspiracy' theories about the dead haunting specific spots.

A similar thing happened in Telangana's Adilabad district where students believed that the Class 5 room was home to a ghost at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School.

However, a teacher named Nuthal Ravindar busted the myth and eased the students' fears about the supernatural.

One day, while Ravindar was teaching Class 7th students, a tree fell outside, after which the students told him about the ghost that lives in Class 5 room, that used to be empty.

The students told the teacher about the noises they heard from the empty room and were convinced about their claims about the resident school ghost.