'Ghostbusting' in Telangana: Teacher sleeps in classroom at night to disprove 'haunted classroom' myth

Myths about ghosts in schools is nothing new, with students actively coming up with 'conspiracy' theories about the dead haunting specific spots.
A similar thing happened in Telangana's Adilabad district where students believed that the Class 5 room was home to a ghost at the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School.
However, a teacher named Nuthal Ravindar busted the myth and eased the students' fears about the supernatural.
One day, while Ravindar was teaching Class 7th students, a tree fell outside, after which the students told him about the ghost that lives in Class 5 room, that used to be empty.
The students told the teacher about the noises they heard from the empty room and were convinced about their claims about the resident school ghost.
To prove them wrong and convince the students to stop fearing such 'ghosts', he challenged himself to sleep in the Class 5 room for the night. The students insisted he do the deed on July 5, as it was Amavasya — the night of the New Moon.
Ravindar then carried along a bedsheet and a torch, arriving at the school at 8 pm. The night passed and the students stood outside the classroom waiting to see their teacher.
At 6 am, the door opened and it was Ravindar, who looked fine enough to convince the students that there was no ghost haunting the room.
Speaking to The Times of India, he said, "The fear among the students was for real. There were 87 students in the school and last year one of the boys left to join a private school as he was convinced that there was a ghost in the school building."
He mentioned that the boy who had left school, also came to see him in the morning.
