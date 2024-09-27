HCL to start new campus in Hyderabad, create employment for 5,000 people

Hyderabad: A new HCL campus, which provides jobs to 5,000 engineers additionally, is coming up at the Hi-Tech City in Hyderabad soon. HCL Technologies Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra on Friday met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat and invited him for the inauguration of the new campus.

The chief minister explained to the HCL Company representatives about the state government’s endeavour to promote education and skill development programs during the meeting. He expressed hope that HCL will also join as partners in the Young India Skill University to expand educational resources along with better training for students. The government is committed to working with HCL for skill development to benefit the youth to get the jobs in the state, Revanth said.

Revanth Reddy appreciated the efforts made by HCL to create employment opportunities in the state and is ready to extend the government’s support and cooperation to the company . The Chief Minister asserted that the strategic partnership with HCL will provide jobs to the youth and also contribute to the economic growth of the state.