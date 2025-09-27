<p>Hyderabad: The Musi River is in spate following incessant rains and the opening of gates at two overflowing major reservoirs Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad.</p> <p>Continuous rainfall since Friday has triggered widespread inundation across the old city areas. Floodwaters suddenly engulfed residential neighborhoods including Chaderghat, Musarambagh, Purana Pool, and Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS). Late Friday night, massive floods surrounded the area, prompting officials to evacuate approximately 3,000 passengers from MGBS using ropes.</p> <p>Several colonies, including Ambedkar Basti on both sides of the river, were submerged. Authorities shifted hundreds of residents to nearby rehabilitation centers. In Musanagar and Shankarnagar bastis, police forcibly evacuated families who initially refused to leave their homes.</p> .About 1,000 people shifted to relief camps in Hyderabad following heavy rains. <p>The flooding has severely disrupted transportation networks. Police halted vehicle movement on both bridges, creating traffic bottlenecks between Dilsukhnagar and Koti. Service roads on the Outer Ring Road near Narsingi were closed, while the national highway towards Patancheru was also inundated. GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan urged citizens to avoid unnecessary travel.</p> <p>Emergency teams are coordinating relief efforts through drone deliveries of food and clean water to stranded residents. In areas like Musa Nagar, Malakpet, families remain trapped on rooftops, receiving supplies via aerial drops. This marks the first major flooding in nearly five years to overwhelm the river.</p> <p>Authorities initially released 10,439 cusecs of water from the twin reservoirs due to heavy rains. However, discharge levels will gradually increase to 21,500 cusecs from Himayat Sagar and 13,500 cusecs from Osman Sagar creating a combined outflow of 35,000 cusecs. Several houses along the riverbank near Chaderghat and areas around the new bridge have been partially submerged.</p> <p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday assessed the flood situation and ordered officials to take appropriate precautions in low-lying areas while evacuating residents to safer locations. Rehabilitation measures are being provided to displaced families in relief camps.</p> <p>Given the ongoing Dasara and Batukamma festivities, the Chief Minister directed TGSRTC officials to ensure passenger safety. The transport corporation has implemented extensive route diversions. Buses from Nalgonda, Khammam, and Miryalaguda are restricted to LB Nagar and Dilsukhnagar. Services from Mahbubnagar and Kurnool are diverted near Arangar. Warangal and Hanumakonda buses operate only up to Uppal Ring Road.</p>