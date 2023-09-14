Hyderabad registered 6,493 residential properties worth Rs 3,461 crore in August

According to the study conducted at the district level, Medchal-Malkajgiri consistently maintains the top position with 43 per cent of home sales registrations, while Rangareddy district closely follows with 39 per cent of sales registrations. In contrast, Hyderabad district accounted for 17 per cent of the total registrations in August 2023.

During August 2023, the weighted average prices of transacted residential properties witnessed a YoY increase of 5.7 per cent. Among the districts, Medchal-Malkajgiri district saw the sharpest price increase, at 6 per cent YoY. Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts also saw price upticks of 4 per cent and 2 per cent respectively.