HYDRA accused by opposition as 'Bulldozer Raj' gets more teeth

Opposition parties have been accusing the Revanth Reddy government of demolishing houses built by middle- and lower-income families using bulldozers.
SNV Sudhir
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 13:04 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 13:04 IST
