Injustice meted to Sharmila, it's my 'dharma' to stand with her: Mother Vijaya Lakshmi on property dispute with Jagan Mohan Reddy

<p>Hyderabad: As siblings YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and PCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy publicly clash over the distribution of family assets, their mother YS Vijay Lakshmi, asserted on Tuesday that Sharmila has a rightful claim to these assets and injustice meted out to her. </p><p>Vijaya Lakshni said that it's her 'Dharma' to stand with the child who was meted out "injustice".</p><p>Her assertion comes amid Jagan's claims that family assets have been fairly distributed among the siblings, and that the remaining properties and businesses are his own acquisitions and earnings.</p>.Is dragging mother to court ‘ghar ghar ki kahani'? Congress leader Sharmila's jibe at brother Jagan Mohan Reddy.<p>For the first time, Vijay Lakshmi responded to the ongoing tussle between her children, writing an open letter appealing to the public to refrain from commenting on the controversy.</p><p>“Rajasekhara Reddy did not distribute assets while he was alive. We were all together, and all assets were considered family assets. Just as we were about to divide them, he passed away in an accident. The assets to be given to Sharmila, as per the MoU, are not gifts from Jagan; they are Jagan's responsibility. Because these assets are not under attachment, Jagan signed the MoU promising to immediately give Sharmila 100 per cent of the Saraswati shares and 100 per cent of the Yelahanka property, which was not mentioned in the MoU."</p><p>"By withholding these, and regarding other assets not under attachment, injustice has been done to Sharmila. We stayed together until 2019. Although Sharmila was not directly involved in the business, she supported Jagan politically. Her selfless efforts contributed significantly to Jagan coming to power,” Vijay Lakshmi said in her letter.</p><p>She said that after Rajasekhara Reddy's death in 2009, they lived together for 10 years before separating in 2019. "Jagan took his share and paid Rs 200 crore as dividends corresponding to Sharmila's portion. According to the MoU, Jagan receives 60 per cent of the total assets, while Sharmila receives 40 per cent, but prior to this agreement, they shared equal dividends as Sharmila held an equal share."</p>.Jagan accuses Sharmila of 'illegally' transferring shares, moves tribunal saying 'no love left'.<p>"I have witnessed all of this, both then and now. Two months after becoming Chief Minister in 2019, Jagan proposed to divide the assets during a trip to Israel. Thus, the family that remained united until 2019 decided to separate due to assets. Later, in Vijayawada and in my presence, they agreed on which assets would belong to Jagan and which to Sharmila. This MoU was written in 2019, dictated and penned by Jagan himself. Sharmila was given Rs 200 crore in dividends because she had a rightful claim. The MoU was formally documented. The assets designated for Sharmila in the MoU are not gifts from Jagan; they are Jagan's obligations,” she emphasised.</p><p>"For every parent, all children are equal. It is painful to witness one child doing injustice to another. As a mother, it is my duty and dharma to stand by and advocate for the child who has been wronged. I felt compelled to share these details to reveal the truth amidst the many lies being told by many people. These are the facts. However, it’s important to remember that they are still brother and sister. This issue is ultimately one for them to resolve among themselves. If Rajasekhara Reddy were alive, this issue of asset distribution would not have arisen, and such a controversy would not have occurred,” she added.</p>