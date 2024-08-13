Joint Collector of Ranga Reddy district among two held for taking bribe

In a post on 'X', ACB Director-General (DG) CV Anand said: "ACB traps and arrests MV Bhoopal Reddy, Joint Collector and Senior Assistant Y Madan Mohan Reddy of Ranga Reddy district collectorate who colluded and abused their official positions. They were caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8,00,000 from the complainant for removal of 14 guntas land from prohibited list in Dharani portal."

The duo took many precautions to receive the money without getting exposed, the ACB DG said adding that the ACB teams remained one step ahead and spontaneously strategised throughout the night and trapped them.