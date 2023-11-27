KCR believes in 'Tantriks', avoids meeting me: PM Modi mocks CM in Telangana

“KCR had realised the growing power of the BJP long ago. For a long time, KCR was trying to somehow make friends with the BJP. KCR even requested me for the same. But the BJP cannot do anything against the wishes and interests of the people of Telangana. Ever since the BJP refused KCR, BRS is in a frenzy and is not leaving any chance to abuse me,” Modi told the public.

Modi also said that KCR is a firm believer of 'tantriks' and that someone told him that even the "shadow of Modi will destroy his dreams" and since then he has been avoiding to meet him. “How a person like that will make your dreams come true?” asked Modi and urged the people to vote for BJP for "fast growth and development".

Prime Minister Modi said that he has been seeing "a wind of change" in Telangana and next five years are crucial for the development of the state.

“For the first time, a BJP government will be formed in Telangana and a member from the Backward Class will be the Chief Minister. The people of Karimnagar showed the trailer to Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao; the trailer of defeat in Huzurabad bye-election. Now in the Assembly elections, you are going to send him home. Forming BJP government in Telangana is very important as in 2024 BJP will come to power at the Centre again and having double engine government will speed up development and progress in the state,” said Modi.

“We will show how Telangana will become number one in the country. You cannot leave the future of Telangana on luck. We have to take care. For us, development of the nation including every state is important. Whenever you tell people that you voted for development, for pride of the nation, for welfare of the poor, the only name comes to the mind of public is BJP. I am seeing a wind of change,” said Modi while addressing the public.



He also added that TRS and Congress did not leave any opportunity to cheat people of Telangana. "Corruption and appeasement are the names of both these parties. There is no guarantee that Congress MLAs will remain with party. They will join the BRS. If you wish to send BRS home, then vote for BJP,” Modi said alleging that Congress humiliated late prime minister P V Narasaimha Rao when he was alive and after his death.



“Both BRS and Congress are family parties and they can think of only their family members for the top post but not your children. They will destroy the future of your children. Both of them are same. Only BJP can raise the pride of Telangana. Family parties will not care even for law and order. PFI raised its head here. This area also witnessed Naxalite violence. We have put firm foot on it and KCR took the advantage,” said Modi.

Recalling the promise by KCR to "transform Karimnagar into London", the Prime Minister questioned the CM on what actions did he take to fulfil this.

Campaigning for Telangana polls will end on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, Modi visited the popular hill shrine Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh and later participated in public meetings in Mahbubabad and Karimnagar.