<p>Hyderabad: Global fast food giant McDonald’s Corporation on Wednesday inaugurated its Global Office in Hyderabad, one of its largest centres outside the United States. McDonald's new corporate office in Hyderabad will house global teams across domains like enterprise data & analytics, technology, people, and finance. The opening is set to further strengthen Hyderabad’s position as a major global technology hub.</p><p>McDonald's workforce based in the Hyderabad Global Office will work on solutions that impact over 43,000 restaurants and 65 million customers every day, making a global impact on the McDonald’s business and supporting global capabilities across the company.</p><p>Located in RMZ Nexity in Hitec City, the new office spans four floors and 156,496 square feet. The new permanent office location is part of McDonald’s global footprint and complements existing operations.</p><p>Designed with sustainability in mind, the space includes wellness rooms, training areas, and collaborative workspaces to support employee well-being. </p><p>Telangana Deputy Chief Minister, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and industries minister D Sridhar Babu, inaugurated the McDonald's office.</p><p>“Our growth in India is driven not only by business, but by people, purpose, and impact. With the launch of our new Global Office - an innovation hub supporting over 65 million McDonald’s customers worldwide each day - and the establishment of a Ronald McDonald House program in Hyderabad, we’re deepening our commitment to the communities we serve,” said McDonald's Corporation, President, Global Business Services, Skye Anderson.</p><p>“This progress is made possible by the talent and dedication of the workforce in Hyderabad and across Telangana, whose expertise and energy elevate our brand and drive meaningful change,” added Skye.</p><p>In addition to the new office and following the recent opening of India’s first Ronald McDonald House in Mumbai, McDonald’s Corporation is making a contribution to support the expansion, development and early operations of a Ronald McDonald House program in Hyderabad. </p><p>Ronald McDonald House is a global organisation dedicated to providing essential resources and support for families navigating a child who is ill or injured. Over the years, Ronald McDonald House India has already supported over 35,000 families, and the Hyderabad location will contribute to the Chapter’s plan to establish three Family Rooms and five Houses across five cities by 2030. The new programs will also support Ronald McDonald House’s global ambition to double the number of families served in the next five years.</p><p>"With nearly three decades of restaurants in India since 1996, opening our Hyderabad Global Office marks a major step in expanding McDonald’s presence and supporting global capabilities," said McDonald’s Global Offices, Vice President, Deshant Kaila.</p><p>"This office gives employees the opportunity to work on solutions that support over 43,000 restaurants and 2 million people that work under the Arches every day—making a global impact from right here in Hyderabad,” he added.</p><p>The Deputy Chief Minister said that McDonald’s choosing Hyderabad as the base for its Global Office is a clear reflection of faith in Telangana’s exceptional talent. Hyderabad has now emerged as the capital for GCCs (Global Capability Centres), he added.</p><p>He also said that in the past two decades, Hyderabad has become the epicentre of global capability centres, with hundreds of such hubs operating in the city today.</p><p>He added that the GCCs in Hyderabad connect Chicago to Charminar, Boston to Banjara Hills, and London to Lingampally, transforming Hyderabad into a global command centre where decisions are made that shape markets and experiences across continents.</p>