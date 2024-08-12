Osmania University’s EMRC bags top honors at International Film Festival

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Educational Multimedia Research Centre (EMRC) has brought laurels to the institution by winning the first prize in the development category at the 16th UGC-CEC International Nature Film Festival.

EMRC Director, P Raghupathi’s short film, Reaching the Unreached, also secured a citation in the Human Rights category. The UGC and CEC jointly organised this annual film competition to promote awareness about environment, development, human rights, and Swachh Bharat.

The selected films are showcased at the Natura International Film Festival, where winners are awarded cash prizes and certificates. Raghupathi’s award-winning film sheds light on the Ekopadhyaya Bhim Children’s Happiness Centers, an initiative by OU journalism student Santosh Isram and his friends.