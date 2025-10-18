Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Pregnant woman killed by father-in-law in suspected 'honour killing' in Telangana

The victim, in her 20s, and belonging to ST community was nine months pregnant when she was attacked with an axe by the accused in Dahegaon mandal, resulting in her death.
Last Updated : 18 October 2025, 16:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2025, 16:59 IST
India NewsTelanganapregnant womanHonour Killing

Follow us on :

Follow Us