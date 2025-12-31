<p>Hyderabad: BRS working president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/k-t-rama-rao">K T Rama Rao</a> on Wednesday strongly condemned racism in all its forms, describing it as a grave crime against humanity that strikes at the very core of India’s constitutional values. </p><p>He was responding to the killing of Angel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura, who was assaulted by a racist mob in Dehradun, leading to his death.</p><p>KTR said the incident is a painful reminder of how prejudice, abuse of power, and impunity can converge with devastating consequences. He emphasised that such crimes are not isolated aberrations but loud and tragic warnings of what happens when hatred is normalised and discrimination is tolerated.</p>.Formula E race case: Telangana Guv gives nod for prosecution of BRS leader K T Rama Rao.<p>“India cannot afford this poison. A nation built on unity in diversity cannot survive selective hatred. Justice must be non-negotiable, and racism—whether overt or subtle—must be met with zero tolerance,” he said.</p><p>KTR underlined that the Government of India bears both a moral and constitutional obligation to act decisively. He called for strict, unambiguous laws that criminalise racist speech, behaviour, and incitement, with clear provisions for swift arrest, prosecution, and punishment. “The rule of law must be uncompromising. Accountability cannot be selective,” he asserted.</p><p>Highlighting India’s constitutional promise of equality and dignity, KTR said safeguarding citizens from racial hatred is not merely a law-and-order issue but a test of the Republic’s commitment to justice and human rights. “When discrimination is allowed to fester, it corrodes institutions and endangers lives,” he warned.</p>.Father of Tripura student killed in 'racist attack' in Dehradun says police delayed FIR.<p>The BRS Working President urged the Union Government to move beyond rhetoric and ensure firm legal safeguards, robust enforcement, and institutional accountability to prevent recurrence of such crimes. “Zero tolerance must be the standard, not an exception,” KTR said.</p>