Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

<p>Karimnagar: Renowned Gussadi dance master and Padma Shri recipient Kanaka Raju passed away in Komram Bheem Asifabad district in Telangana. He was 83.</p>.<p>Raju died due to old-age related ailments on Friday night and his funeral would be held at Marlavai village in the district on Saturday, official sources said.</p>.<p>Raju, who has been running a school to teach Gussadi, the famous folk dance of Telangana, was awarded the Padma Shri in 2021.</p>.<p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy condoled the demise of Raju and directed officials to conduct the funeral with state honours.</p>.<p>Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy, BRS working president K T Rama Rao and other leaders also condoled the demise of Raju. </p>