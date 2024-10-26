Home
Renowned Gussadi dance master Kanaka Raju passes away

Raju died due to old-age related ailments on Friday night and his funeral would be held at Marlavai village in the district on Saturday, official sources said.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 08:59 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 08:59 IST
TelanganaIndia NewsFolk dance

