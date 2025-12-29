Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Sigachi Blast: Families of missing workers receive death certificates after six months

The missing workers were identified as Rahul Sharma, G Venkatesh, Silver Ravi, Irfan Ansari, S. Justin, Vinay Kumar Nishad, and Akilesh Kumar Nishad.
Last Updated : 29 December 2025, 13:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 December 2025, 13:19 IST
India NewsHyderabadTelanganablast

Follow us on :

Follow Us