<p>Hyderabad: About six months following the tragic blast at the dryer unit of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Sigachi%20Industries">Sigachi Industries</a> in the Pashamylaram industrial area of Sangareddy district, authorities on Monday issued death certificates to eight workers whose bodies were never recovered.</p><p>The missing workers were identified as Rahul Sharma, G Venkatesh, Silver Ravi, Irfan Ansari, S. Justin, Vinay Kumar Nishad, and Akilesh Kumar Nishad. </p><p>The family of another worker, Shivji Kumar, is expected to receive the certificate on Tuesday.</p><p>With the issuance of the documents, families of the workers can now claim insurance, compensation, and property transfer benefits that were held up for months as there was no official confirmation of the deaths. </p><p>Police have arrested Amit Raj Sinha, Managing Director and CEO of Sigachi Industries Limited, in connection with the June 30 explosion that killed 54 workers, one of the worst industrial disasters in Telangana's recent history. </p><p>Sinha has been booked for culpable homicide and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody after being produced before the court.</p><p>The arrest follows strong remarks from the Telangana High Court, which earlier pulled up police for their lackadaisical approach in probing the case and acting against those named as accused. The matter is scheduled to come up before the court again on December 30.</p><p>A senior official from a state regulatory body earlier told<em> </em>that Sigachi Industries lacked basic blast-preventive measures or proper evacuation mechanisms. </p><p>Several injured workers reportedly said they had raised concerns about using outdated machinery long before the tragedy, but their warnings went unheeded.</p><p>Police have registered a case under Sections 105 (Culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 117 (Voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for criminal negligence on the part of the company's management.</p><p>The complainant, Rajanala Sai Yashwanth, whose father Venkat Jagan Mohan , 55, died in the explosion, reiterated in the complaint that the management continued using obsolete machinery despite repeated safety warnings. Mohan had worked with Sigachi for nearly 20 years.</p><p>Incorporated in 1989, Sigachi Industries manufactures Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC) and other pharmaceutical powders, with a diversified presence in the pharmaceuticals, food, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics sectors. The company has five manufacturing facilities across India, including the one in Pashamylaram on the outskirts of Hyderabad.</p>