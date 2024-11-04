Teens apologise for 'bursting' cracker on Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hyderabad

<p>Hyderabad: A group of teenagers, who allegedly burst a cracker on a bust of Mahatma Gandhi here have apologised for the act.</p><p>The teenagers, including two minors, said they realised their "mistake", adding that they unknowingly committed it.</p><p>A video, which went viral on social media, shows a boy lighting a firecracker placed on the bust of Mahatma Gandhi and the cracker bursting.</p>.Hyderabad: Stand-up comedian rams Porsche into park wall, held for 'reckless' driving.<p>Some netizens requested the Hyderabad Police to take action over the incident, which reportedly happened during Diwali festival, under Bowenpally Police Station limits here.</p><p>During the course of the investigation, police said they identified those responsible for the incident, after a social media user brought the matter to their notice.</p><p>The Hyderabad City Police on Monday said in a post on 'X': "As young citizens, you have power to shape India's future. Lessons from history & inspiration from freedom fighters show us path for the future. Appreciate that you realized mistake & that's first step for progress. Best wishes." In another video posted by a netizen on Monday, the teenagers are seen garlanding Mahatma Gandhi's bust. They said they would not repeat such a mistake in the future, and added they respect Gandhi a lot.</p><p>"Our children unknowingly made the mistake. Forgive them. We will ensure that they will not do such things," a parent of one of the boys said. </p>