Teens apologise for 'bursting' cracker on Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hyderabad

Some netizens requested the Hyderabad Police to take action over the incident, which reportedly happened during Diwali festival, under Bowenpally Police Station limits here.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 17:28 IST

Comments
Published 04 November 2024, 17:28 IST
HyderabadMahatma GandhiTelagana

