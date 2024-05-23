Telangana ACB arrest police officer for disproportionate assets

The ACB sleuths raided 13 places linked to Rao, who was serving as ACP in the economic offences wing (EOW) at Central Crime Station (CCS) in Hyderabad since Tuesday and seized cash, land documents, gold, and silver ornaments.

They identified 17 properties, including land in Ghatkesar and Chodavaram near Vizag, flats in Ashok Nagar, and lands in Shamirpet, Kukatpally, and Malkajgiri. The seized assets included Rs 37 lakh in cash, 60 tolas of gold, and assets valued at Rs 3.40 crore (book value). The total estimated value of Rao's assets was around Rs 50 crore.