Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana bureaucrats object to TV reports on woman IAS officer, seek public apology

According to the Telangana IAS Officers' Institute, the allegations are completely malicious and constitute a gross violation of the privacy, dignity, and professional reputation of serving officers.
Last Updated : 10 January 2026, 13:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 January 2026, 13:56 IST
India NewsdefamationIAS officer

Follow us on :

Follow Us