Telangana CM meets UPSC chief, discusses strengthening of TSPSC

Sources in the Telangana government said the Chief Minister held a detailed discussion with the UPSC chairperson on strengthening the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

A day before the meeting, Uttam Kumar Reddy had said, "We will discuss with the UPSC chief on restructuring the TSPSC on the lines of the UPSC for a transparent recruitment process."

"Unemployment is a serious problem in Telangana. The previous government failed the youth in providing employment... the little recruitment it did was marred by paper leak and corruption," he had told reporters on Thursday.