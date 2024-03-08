Telangana CM Revanth Reddy heaps praise on Owaisi: 'He raises voice for 140 crore Indians’

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Friday heaped praise on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, saying even he was not able to defeat him in elections and that the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP speaks up in Parliament for all Indians.

Speaking at a programme for laying the foundation stone of the Old City Metro Project, Reddy said Owaisi is one of the few parliamentarians who raise their voice for not only the minority communities but all 140 crore Indians.

Reddy's comments assume significance given that the Congress has repeatedly labelled the AIMIM the 'B Team' of the BJP and criticised it for "allying" with the BRS party as well.