Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges party to appoint new Congress chief in state

Hyderabad: Chief Minister and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said he has informed the AICC to appoint a new chief to head the state unit as he is about to complete his three-year term.

Speaking to mediapersons in the national capital, Reddy said he successfully led the party through Assembly and Lok Sabha polls during his tenure.

Reddy was appointed as PCC president on June 27, 2021 and took charge on July 7 same year. His three-year term comes to an end on July 7 this year.