<p>Hyderabad: The Telangana government is likely to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the state high court's interim order staying a Government Order (GO) that sought to provide 42 per cent reservation to Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies, as well as the subsequent notification for local body elections.</p><p>The Congress-led government had recently issued GO No. 9, which proposed 42 percent reservation for BCs across both rural and urban local body elections. The GO was challenged by Buttembare Madhav Reddy and Samudrala Ramesh, who argued before the high court that the move violated the Supreme Court's 50 per cent ceiling on total reservations.</p><p>Under GO No. 9, the BC quota was raised from 24 per cent to 42 per cent, alongside 15 per cent for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 10 per cent for Scheduled Tribes (STs), pushing the overall reservation to 67 per cent.</p><p>Following the Telangana State Election Commission's earlier schedule, nominations for the first phase of elections to Mandal and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs and ZPTCs) were to begin on Thursday, with polling set for October 23. However, after the high court's stay order, the Election Commission withdrew the poll notification.</p><p>Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy held a virtual meeting on Friday night with TPCC president and MLC B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi to deliberate on legal options.</p><p>According to sources, Revanth Reddy reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring 42 per cent reservation for BCs in local self-government institutions. He emphasized that the most appropriate course of action would be to move the Supreme Court against the high court's stay on GO No. 9.</p>