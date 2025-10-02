Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiatelangana

Telangana govt seeks EOI for Kaleshwaram barrage restoration designs

The proposals for EOI must be submitted in the prescribed format at the office of the Chief Engineer, Central Designs Organisation, here before October 15
Last Updated : 02 October 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 October 2025, 09:23 IST
TelanganaKaleshwaram

Follow us on :

Follow Us