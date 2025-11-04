Menu
Telangana Human Rights body seeks report over Chevella bus accident that killed 19

The commission observed that recurring accidents in the region highlight serious lapses in road safety management, enforcement, and infrastructure maintenance
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 14:03 IST
Published 04 November 2025, 14:03 IST
