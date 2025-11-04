<p>Hyderabad: Taking suo motu cognizance of the tragic road accident near Mirjaguda village in Chevella mandal, Ranga Reddy district, on Monday where 19 people lost their lives after a gravel-laden tipper collided with a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana">Telangana</a> RTC bus on the Hyderabad–Bijapur Highway, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) has sought comprehensive reports from multiple departments.</p><p>Headed by Dr Justice Shameem Akther, the Commission directed the Transport, Home, Mines & Geology, NHAI, District Collector (Ranga Reddy), and TGRTC to submit detailed factual and action-taken reports by December 15.</p>.19 killed, several injured as tipper lorry collides with RTC bus in Telangana.<p> It observed that recurring accidents in the region highlight serious lapses in road safety management, enforcement, and infrastructure maintenance — violations that effectively compromise the Right to Life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.</p><p>Meanwhile videos of the bodies of those who died in the mishap being heaped into the rear portion of a towing vehicle from the accident site to the hospital had gone viral on the internet and drew flak for handling the bodies in an 'inhuman' manner instead of using ambulances.</p>.Woman RTC bus conductor commits suicide in Telangana.<p>Also on Tuesday local youth in Tandur staged protests in the main junction of the town demanding immediate repair of a road that has been utterly neglected for years that had led to the death of 19 lives in a ghastly road mishap on Monday.</p>