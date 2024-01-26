Telangana politics heats up after BRS MLAs meet CM Revanth Reddy

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, four opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLAs meeting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday evening has heated up Telangana politics.

While the MLAs on Wednesday clarified that they met the CM to discuss with him some protocol problems they have been facing in their respective constituencies, parallels are being drawn to BRS supremo K Chandrashekar Rao's unleashing of ‘Operation Akarsh’ immediately after 2018 Assembly polls and opening the gates to induct Congress MLAs.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, twelve Congress MLAs joined the then ruling party TRS (later renamed BRS) by merging the Congress Legislature Party.

Interestingly all the four BRS MLAs who met Revanth Reddy belong to erstwhile Medak district in north Telangana, which is considered a strong bastion of BRS.

Most importantly three of the four Assembly segments that these MLAs represent come under Medak Lok Sabha.

The four MLAs who met Revanth Reddy on Tuesday evening are Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy from Narsapur, Kotha Prabahakar Reddy of Dubbaka, Gudem Mahipal Reddy of Pathancheru and Manik Rao from Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies.