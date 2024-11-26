Telugu actor Shri Tej booked for alleged cheating, false marriage promise

<p>Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Telugu actor Shri Tej after a 34-year-old woman accused him of deceiving her with a "false promise of marriage" during their live-in relationship, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>According to police, the two were in a live-in relationship for two to three months. The woman lodged a complaint alleging that the actor had cheated her and was now avoiding her.</p><p>Based on her complaint, a 'zero FIR'—an FIR registered irrespective of the jurisdiction of the crime—was initially lodged at the Gachibowli police station. It was later transferred to the Kukatpally police station, an official said.</p>.Actor Kasthuri Shankar arrested in Hyderabad by Chennai police over 'anti-Telugu' remark.<p>The case was re-registered on Tuesday under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges of engaging in sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means and cheating.</p><p>Further investigation is underway, police added. </p>