Watch | Burmese python spotted in Hyderabad amid heavy downpour

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reeling from unrelenting downpour -- the likes of which has not been seen in 200 years -- triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal since August 30.

These heavy rains have led to flood-like situations and waterlogging in numerous districts.

Amid the deluge, a huge Burmese Python was discovered in Hyderabad's Hassan Nagar area on Saturday, August 31.

A video which was shared by an independent journalist Habeeb Masood, has been making rounds on social media where in a large python was spotted.

In the video a person named Mir Shakeer Ali, who is allegedly a professional snake rescuer, was seen catching the reptile and taking it away from people.