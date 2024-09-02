Watch | Burmese python spotted in Hyderabad amid heavy downpour

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are reeling from unrelenting downpour -- the likes of which has not been seen in 200 years -- triggered by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal since August 30.
These heavy rains have led to flood-like situations and waterlogging in numerous districts.
Amid the deluge, a huge Burmese Python was discovered in Hyderabad's Hassan Nagar area on Saturday, August 31.
A video which was shared by an independent journalist Habeeb Masood, has been making rounds on social media where in a large python was spotted.
In the video a person named Mir Shakeer Ali, who is allegedly a professional snake rescuer, was seen catching the reptile and taking it away from people.
The video was shared with a caption which read, "A large snake was rescued in the Hassan Nagar area by professional snake rescuer, Mir Shakeel Ali. The snake was found after the heavy rains that lashed Hyderabad on August 31."
The rains that battered both the states have disrupted normal life.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday had assured Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Ministers of all possible help from the Centre to deal with the crisis following heavy rains in their states.
Officials said that Modi spoke to the two chief ministers - N Chandrababu Naidu of Andhra Pradesh and A Revanth Reddy of Telangana - over phone, in the wake of heavy rains and floods and assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome this challenge.
Earlier today, CM Naidu visited Vijayawada to take stock of the situation and also met flood affected people.
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has also spoken on the situation, saying "My thoughts are with the people of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as they endure relentless rainfall and devastating floods."
Published 02 September 2024, 07:56 IST