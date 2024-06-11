'Terrorism cannot be policy of a good neighbour,' says Jaishankar slamming Pakistan; to focus on resolving remaining issues with China

New Delhi: Terrorism cannot be an instrument of state policy of a ‘good neighbour’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in New Delhi on Tuesday, virtually rejecting the latest overture for peace from Islamabad.

"With Pakistan, we have the issue of terrorism, cross-border terrorism. How do we find a solution to it? That (terrorism) cannot be a policy of a good neighbour,” said Jaishankar, who commenced his second term as the External Affairs Minister of India on Tuesday.

His comment came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a rather curt congratulatory message from his counterpart in Islamabad, M Shehbaz Sharif, as well as a tad wordier overture for peace between India and Pakistan from M Nawaz Sharif, the supremo of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz).

Jaishankar formally took charge at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on the Raisina Hills of New Delhi on Tuesday, just as he had done in 2019. “Our focus with regard to China will be on how to resolve the remaining issues (along the Line of Actual Control),” the 69-year-old diplomat-turned-politician said.