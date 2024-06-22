'Testing times' for NDA, AAP: Exam fiascos plague Modi govt 3.0, Kejriwal suffers another setback

Hello readers. DH is back with another edition of Political Theatre—your one-stop guide to this week's political developments.

The week began on an eventful note, with the row over NEET-UG 2024 reaching a fever pitch, and the drama was sustained over the course of the week, as myriad issues snowballed into political slugfests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was, for the most part, in the spotlight as well, having wrapped up a major international trip, and with the Opposition targeting him over the exam fiascos.

So, without further delay, let's take a look at this week's developments.