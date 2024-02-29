There is immediate need for sustainable humanitarian corridor to provide relief: India on situation in Palestine

“The situation in Palestine continues to be of grave concern, with large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable and we strongly condemn the death of all civilians,” Bagchi said.

“Further, there is an immediate need for a sustainable humanitarian corridor to provide relief. The conflict must not spread within, or beyond the region,” he said.

India emphasised that a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict is necessary more than ever before.

“These are not choices, these are all musts and unless we are able to address all of them, we are not going to really solve the problem,” Bagchi said.

He also asserted that “we must be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable and deserve our unequivocal condemnation. India has a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. The return of hostages is imperative.” India, on its part, will continue to support the Palestinian people through the bilateral development partnership and will also continue to send humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine, he added.

In his statement, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk told the session that the present report on the situation “makes for very painful reading.”

“There appear to be no bounds to – no words to capture – the horrors that are unfolding before our eyes in Gaza. Since early October, over 100,000 people have been killed or wounded,” Turk said.