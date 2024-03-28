JOIN US
Homeindia

'This is a political conspiracy, people will respond,' says Arvind Kejriwal after reaching Delhi court

He is being produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.
Last Updated 28 March 2024, 08:54 IST

New Delhi: This is a "political conspiracy", Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said as he arrived at the Rouse Avenue Court here for a hearing in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the case on March 21 and subsequently he was sent to remand till March 28 by the court.

"This is a political conspiracy. The people will give an answer," Kejriwal told reporters as he entered the courtroom.

He is being produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja.

AAP ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai and Saurabh Bharadwaj along with the chief minister's wife Sunita Kejriwal were inside the court.

Court sources said the ED is likely to seek an extension of the chief minister's custodial remand.

(Published 28 March 2024, 08:54 IST)
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsEDArvind Kejriwal

