This is 'mohabbat ki dukan' of AAP, Congress: Hardeep Singh Puri on Punjab MLA Khaira's arrest

Asked about the Congress leader's arrest on the sidelines of an event, Puri said, "This is 'mohabbat ki dukan' of the AAP and the Congress. I don't want to interfere in this, but I want to tell you...this is the I.N.D.I.Alliance falling apart in Punjab and Delhi."

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi often uses the phrase -- "opening a shop of love (mohabbat ki dukan) in the market of hate" -- to criticise the BJP.