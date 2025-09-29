Those losing ideological battle hatching 'conspiracy' to silence Rahul Gandhi: Congress slams BJP-RSS
Congress general secretary K C Venugopal wrote to Shah over the former ABVP leader's controversial remarks targeting Gandhi during a televised debate, saying a failure to act against him swiftly will be judged as complicity and normalisation of violence against the LoP in Lok Sabha.
Every time the RSS fails to defeat the ideology of India, their foot soldiers resort to physical violence. And a Godse kills Gandhi. Now, when BJP is losing the ideological battle, their spokespersons & leaders are threatening to kill Rahul Gandhi. A conspiracy is afoot to… pic.twitter.com/ru33briRvL