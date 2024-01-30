Those who glorify Godse...: Congress on Mahatma Gandhi death anniversary

In a post on 'X', Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge cited a quote of Mahatma Gandhi, "The enemy is fear. We think it's hate but it is fear."

"On Martyrs Day, we pay our respects to Bapu, the moral compass of our nation. We must pledge to fight against those who seek to destroy his ideals based on 'sambhav' and 'sarvodaya'," Kharge said.