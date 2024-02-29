Thyroid health crucial irrespective of gender: Bhagyashree

Mumbai: Thyroid health is linked to cardiovascular diseases and other serious health issues and is crucial irrespective of gender, said actor and nutritionist, Bhagyashree.
Every year, millions of individuals grapple with thyroid concerns, impacting their lives in diverse ways.
According to recent studies on thyroid disease prevalence, approximately 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid disorders.
P D Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai organized an interactive session with Bhagyashree, and Dr. Phulrenu Chauhan, Head Endocrinology.
Together, they shared expertise and insights into thyroid disorders, aiming to dispel myths, embrace facts, and foster a healthier understanding of thyroid conditions for patients.
“It is imperative to maintain thyroid health, especially during pregnancy, as it can lead to complications in neural development of the foetus. Thyroid health is crucial irrespective of gender, as it is linked to cardiovascular diseases and other serious health issues. Access to accurate information and robust support systems is paramount for effective management, empowering individuals to take charge of their health journey,” said Bhagyashree.
“Thyroid disorders are one of the most common endocrine disorders affecting millions across India. Undiagnosed thyroid disease may put patients at risk for health conditions like cardiovascular diseases, osteoporosis, and infertility. Early diagnosis and treatment of thyroid is crucial. Educating the public and empowering individuals to take control of their health is vital for prevention and effective management of thyroid,” said Dr Chauhan.
(Published 29 February 2024, 09:25 IST)