Tihar report a bunch of lies: AAP reasserts claim of conspiracy to kill Delhi CM as Sunita Kejirwal heads to Chhattisgarh on Kalpana Soren's call

Meanwhile, calling the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi today a "proud thing," the AAP leader said: "When the Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren was arrested under fake allegations, then his wife and daughter-in-law of Jharkhand is calling every party to raise the voice of Hemant Soren. Earlier, all the opposition parties came together against the central govt for Arvind Kejriwal in Ramlila maidan, and now Sunita Kejriwal will go there (in Ranchi rally) as a messenger, representative of Arvind Kejriwal.."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.

A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.

The rally will also be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) Liberation.

(With PTI inputs)