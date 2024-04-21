Tihar report a bunch of lies: AAP reasserts claim of conspiracy to kill Delhi CM as Sunita Kejirwal heads to Chhattisgarh on Kalpana Soren's call

Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Sunday claimed that the report of party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal having mangoes in Tihar jail is a "bundle of lies" and is a "conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal."
"The report of Tihar jail is a bundle of lies... Firstly, the sugar has been measured randomly and whenever the sugar level has been low, only that record is there in the report. It's a conspiracy to kill Arvind Kejriwal."
His reactions come after the ED claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, has been eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.
Meanwhile, calling the I.N.D.I.A. bloc rally in Ranchi today a "proud thing," the AAP leader said: "When the Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren was arrested under fake allegations, then his wife and daughter-in-law of Jharkhand is calling every party to raise the voice of Hemant Soren. Earlier, all the opposition parties came together against the central govt for Arvind Kejriwal in Ramlila maidan, and now Sunita Kejriwal will go there (in Ranchi rally) as a messenger, representative of Arvind Kejriwal.."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita and former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's spouse Kalpana are expected to address the 'Ulgulan Nyay' rally in Ranchi on Sunday, in a mega show of strength for opposition bloc INDIA.
A total of 14 political parties will take part in the rally, which will be held at the Prabhat Tara Ground.
The rally will also be addressed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, TMC MP Derek O'Brien, Priyanka Chaturvedi of Shiv Sena (UBT), and Dipankar Bhattacharya of CPI (ML) Liberation.
(With PTI inputs)
(Published 21 April 2024, 06:49 IST)