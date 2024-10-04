Home
Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court forms independent SIT, including two officers from CBI, to probe matter

The SIT will comprise of officers of the CBI nominated by the director, 2 officers of Andhra Pradesh state police nominated by state, senior officer of FSSAI as nominated by the chairman of the body.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 05:41 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 05:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAndhra PradeshTirupati

