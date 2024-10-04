Tirupati laddu row: Supreme Court forms independent SIT, including two officers from CBI, to probe matter

<p>The Supreme Court on Friday while hearing a plea seeking court-monitored probe into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus ordered the formation of an independent Special Investigative Team to look investigate the matter. </p><p>"We clarify that our order should not be construed as a reflection on the independence and fairness on the members of the state SIT. We have constituted the committee only to assuage the feelings of crores of people having faith in the deity," the apex court ruled. </p><p>The SIT will comprise of officers of the CBI nominated by the director of CBI, 2 officers of Andhra Pradesh state police nominated by state, senior officer of FSSAI as nominated by the chairman of the body. </p><p>Meanwhile, on September 30, the bench had observed that Gods should be kept away from politics. It had questioned Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's public statement that animal fat was allegedly used in making Tirupati laddus under the previous Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led regime.</p><p>More to follow...</p><p>(With PTI Inputs)</p>