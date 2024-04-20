TISS suspends Dalit PhD student for 'repetitive misconduct, anti-national activities': Report

The notice alleged that Ramadas misrepresented the institution by participating in the protest under the banner of PSF-TISS. TISS argued that since PSF is not an officially recognised student body, Ramadas' actions conveyed a misleading impression about it. TISS is also funded by the Ministry of Education.

The January protest, organised under the United Students of India banner, opposed the NEP 2020. The PSF criticised TISS's decision, viewing it as an attempt to stifle dissent against the ruling BJP government's policies.

According to the publication, Ramadas, a PhD scholar from the Dalit community, holds positions within the Student Federation of India (SFI) and has organised events that the institute deemed unauthorised.

Although Ramadas declined to comment, a close associate told the publication that he had responded to the institute's notices and expressed shock at the suspension.

The PSF condemned TISS's actions, asserting that they target marginalised students and their aspirations for higher education. Conversely, a senior institute official told the publication that Ramadas was more of a political activist than a student and stressed the 'bad name (brought) to the institute'.