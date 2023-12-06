TK Sajeev Kumar joins SND board of directors

Bengaluru: TK Sajeev Kumar from India has been selected as a member of the US-based Society for News Design's Director Board.

This is the first time that an Indian is included in the SND Board of Directors. Sajeev is based in Thiruvananthapuram and is working as the deputy editor/visual editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.

He is the founder and director of Asia’s first non-profit newspaper design website, www.newspaperdesign.in, for which he has conducted five international newspaper design competitions.

Sajeev has previously served as SND Regional Director (Asia-South Pacific) and as a member of the jury for competitions held by the Society of News Design and WAN-IFRA.