JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

TK Sajeev Kumar joins SND board of directors

This is the first time that an Indian is included in the SND Board of Directors. Sajeev is based in Thiruvananthapuram and is working as the deputy editor/visual editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.
Last Updated 05 December 2023, 20:52 IST

Follow Us

Bengaluru: TK Sajeev Kumar from India has been selected as a member of the US-based Society for News Design's Director Board.

This is the first time that an Indian is included in the SND Board of Directors. Sajeev is based in Thiruvananthapuram and is working as the deputy editor/visual editor of Kerala Kaumudi daily.

He is the founder and director of Asia’s first non-profit newspaper design website, www.newspaperdesign.in, for which he has conducted five international newspaper design competitions.

Sajeev has previously served as SND Regional Director (Asia-South Pacific) and as a member of the jury for competitions held by the Society of News Design and WAN-IFRA.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 December 2023, 20:52 IST)
India News

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT