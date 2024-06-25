TMC unhappy over Congress' unilateral decision on Lok Sabha Speaker candidate, decision on voting today

As Trinamool leaders told media that they were unaware of Suresh’s candidature, sources said Rahul first had a lengthy chat with Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee in Lok Sabha while the oath taking of newly elected MPs were going on.

Later at around 5 pm, sources said, Rahul dialled West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Supremo Mamata Banerjee, explaining to her about the circumstances that led to the candidature. Sources said Mamata conveyed to Rahul that there should be better coordination and the onus is on Congress.

Rahul, according to the sources, told Abhishek that the Congress had to move hurriedly after the ruling NDA had declined to commit the post of the LS Deputy Speaker for any MP of I.N.D.I.A. bloc in exchange of the support of the Opposition for the BJP’s candidate for the post of the Speaker.

The Congress leader explained to the TMC general secretary that the grand old party did not have much time to consult all the I.N.D.I.A. constituents before the deadline for Suresh to file nominations to contest against Birla.

It was after Rahul-Abhishek talks that Mamata decided to send her party’s representatives to the meeting of the I.N.D.I.A. leaders at the residence of the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the evening to discuss the strategy for the election to the post of the Speaker.

At the meeting chaired by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said some other parties also raised concerns over lack of coordination on Speaker election. They warned that it could lead to misconceptions.

Some parties also reminded the coalition partners that the numbers were not in favour and it should look at options to maximise its gains. Sources said some leaders also discussed not demanding voting and sticking to voice vote where the Opposition’s numbers are not advertised.

Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav told the meeting that they should ensure that they should not go below the number they have. The BJP-led NDA has 293 while the I.N.D.I.A. bloc has the support of 236 MPs but some of them are out of Delhi at present.