TN police registers FIR against actor Mansoor Ali Khan for remarks against Tamil star Trisha

On X, the National Commission for Women had said: 'The National Commission for Women is deeply concerned about the derogatory remarks made by actor Mansoor Ali Khan towards actress Trisha Krishna. We're taking suo motu in this matter directing the DGP to invoke IPC Section 509 B and other relevant laws. Such remarks normalize violence against women and must be condemned.' On November 19, 2023, actors' association, (The South Indian Artistes' Association-SIAA, also known as Nadigar Sangam), strongly condemned actor Mansoor Ali Khan for his sexist comments against actress Trisha Krishnan and demanded that he make a public apology.