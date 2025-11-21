<p>Lucknow: Defence Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Rajnath Singh</a> on Friday said the United Nations could have played a "much stronger" role in global conflicts such as Israel-Hamas and Ukraine-Russia, and in humanitarian crises unfolding in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sudan">Sudan</a>, stressing that today's new world needs a new UN and international order.</p>.<p>He was addressing the International Conference of Chief Justices of the World organised by the private City Montessori School in his parliamentary constituency of Lucknow.</p>.<p>He said that today, conflicts are ongoing in several parts of the world — the Israel-Hamas conflict, the Ukraine-Russia war and humanitarian crises unfolding in Sudan and many regions of Africa.</p>.White House was unaware US ambassador to Israel met with convicted spy.<p>"Amid all this, we could have expected to see a much stronger role of the United Nations. We are not seeing that, but we could have," he remarked.</p>.<p>Singh added that this gap in their action does not reflect any lack of intent on the part of the United Nations; rather, it stems from the complexities of global politics, the influence exerted by major powers, and the slow pace of institutional processes. </p><p>"These factors have often raised questions about the UN's authority," he said.</p>.Ukraine will work hard on peace proposals, will not upend diplomacy: Zelenskyy.<p>"This situation can change only when we bring the United Nations back to its core objectives — peace, justice, and equal representation — as originally envisioned," he said.</p>.<p>"I firmly believe that today's new world requires a new United Nations," the defence minister stressed. </p>