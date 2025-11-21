Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Today's new world requires new United Nations, says Rajnath amid global conflicts

'This situation can change only when we bring the United Nations back to its core objectives — peace, justice, and equal representation — as originally envisioned.'
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 14:46 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghUNwarWorld

Follow us on :

Follow Us