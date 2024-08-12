Top leaders of RSS, BJP meet; safety of Hindus in Bangladesh among other issues discussed

A senior BJP leader had said that the party intends to have a Working President after the membership campaign takes place. The membership drive, or sadasyata abhiyaan, is slated to begin soon. Party workers will be asked to fan out so that they can ask more people to join the party. The drive will be available offline as well as online. The RSS, however, is keen on having a Working President before the coordination meeting at Palakkad.

The BJP and the RSS have been engaged in mending relations after the RSS cadres stayed away during the Lok Sabha elections. In the upcoming meeting at Palakkad, apart from ruminating on the causes of its heavy losses in states like Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, leaders of both outfits will also discuss ways of winning big in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand.

The tenure of the BJP’s current president, JP Nadda, ended in June. DH had earlier reported that Nadda, who had an extension till June as the current president, will be given another extension to oversee the polls for the party president. He is likely to be aided by working presidents. Nadda himself was a working president when Amit Shah was party president.