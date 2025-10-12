<p>Bhopal: Union Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gajendra-singh-shekhawat">Gajendra Singh Shekhawat </a>has said the tourism sector contributes Rs 20 lakh crore to India's GDP, and is expected to grow at a rate of more than 25 per cent.</p>.<p>At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry, the Minister for Culture and Tourism on Saturday said, addressing the 'MP Travel Mart' organised by the Madhya Pradesh tourism department.</p>.<p>"Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 lakh crore to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people," Shekhawat said.</p>.<p>"India welcomed 20 million inbound tourists last year, and 2.94 billion tour trips were made by domestic travelers. Tourism sector in India is estimated to grow with a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of more than 25 per cent," he added.</p>.Tourism in India accounts for 1.40% of total international arrivals.<p>These numbers tell a deeper story, the story of empowerment, the tourism minister said.</p>.<p>"Artisans finding new markets, families running home-stays, women entrepreneurs creating eco retreats, local youth becoming confident guides and hosts," he said.</p>.<p>At the heart of this transformation lies the belief that tourism is a national priority, not an auxiliary industry, with an unprecedented investment in highways, airports, inland waterways and digital infrastructure, he said, adding that travel across the country has been made seamless.</p>