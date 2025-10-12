Menu
Tourism sector estimated to grow with over 25% CAGR: Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

'Tourism now contributes over Rs 20 lakh crore to our national GDP. It provides livelihood to more than 84 million people,' Shekhawat said.
Last Updated : 12 October 2025, 04:36 IST
Published 12 October 2025, 04:36 IST
