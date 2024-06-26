Track maintainers union alleges railways yet to give them insulated water bottle

New Delhi: Lakhs of rail track maintainers are yet to get insulated water bottles of two-litre capacity despite the Railway Ministry's instruction to this effect to its 17 zones in April and a reminder around a month later, claimed the All India Railway Track Maintainers Union.

In some divisions, where the distribution of water bottles has started, the union has alleged that the bottles were of inferior quality.

According to the union, which represents over four lakh track maintainers, various railway divisions in zones such as Western, North-Eastern, North Central, Central and West Central among others have not even started the distribution process.

"The distribution process is yet to begin in the Western Zone," Satish Yadav, the general secretary of AIRTU, Western Railway, said.