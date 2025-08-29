Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trade, investment & technology feature in summit talks between PM Modi, Japan's Ishiba

The two leaders met for the 15th India-Japan summit hours after Modi landed in the Japanese capital.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 12:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 12:50 IST
India NewsWorld newsJapan

Follow us on :

Follow Us