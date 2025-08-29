<p>Tokyo: Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Friday held summit talks with his Japanese counterpart <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shigeru-ishiba">Shigeru Ishiba</a>, with an aim to further expand overall bilateral ties, including in areas of trade, investment and emerging technologies.</p>.<p>The two leaders met for the 15th India-Japan summit hours after Modi landed in the Japanese capital.</p><p>The East Asian country set an investment target of 10 trillion yen in India over a decade and the two sides firmed up a mega roadmap to bolster cooperation in several key areas such as critical minerals, defence and technology, in decisions that came amid economic turbulence created by the Trump administration's policies on trade and tariffs.</p><p>We have set a target of 10 trillion yen investment in India from Japan in the next 10 years, Modi, flanked by Ishiba, said in his media statement.</p><p>Before the summit talks, the prime minister, addressing the India-Japan Business Forum, said Japan's technology and India's talent together can lead the tech revolution of this century.</p>.In Japan, PM Modi showcases India's political & economic stability amid tariff tussle with US.<p>Former Japanese prime ministers Yoshihide Suga and Fumio Kishida called on Modi.</p>.<p>The summit talks between the two leaders are expected to produce a number of outcomes, especially in areas of trade and investment.</p>.<p>The volume of India-Japan bilateral trade was recorded at $22 billion in 2023–24.</p>.<p>Japan is India's fifth-largest source of foreign direct investment, with $43.2 billion cumulative investment recorded up to December 2024. </p>