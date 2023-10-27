Bangla woman arrested for illegally entering India to marry lover

Agartala, Oct 27 (PTI) A Bangladeshi woman, who crossed over the international border to marry her lover, was arrested for illegally entering Dharmanagar in North Tripura district, police said on Friday.

Nur Jalal (34), a resident of Phulbari in Dharmanagar subdivision, a self-styled kabiraj (practising ayurveda), used to frequently visit Maulvi Bazar in Bangladesh. During the visits, Nur, a married man, came in touch with the 24-year married woman at her native village, police added.